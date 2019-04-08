Resources More Obituaries for Jamie Bone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jamie Bone

1976 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Following a valiant battle with illness, Jamie succumbed to complications following surgery and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10, 2019.



Jamie was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on July 8, 1976. She moved to Brazil with her parents when she was four years old. After living in Brazil for three years, they moved to Martinez, Georgia for six years and then back to Idaho Falls in 1989, where she graduated from Skyline High School in 1994. She attended the College of Southern Idaho and became a Certified Veterinary Technician. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Child, Family and Consumer Studies from the University of Idaho. She spent much of her career working with special needs children and was a dedicated advocate for them.



In 2015 she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she worked for the Tulsa and Jenks School Districts.



Jamie loved children and animals, especially horses. She spent as much time with them as she could. She also had a fondness for Idaho's mountains and loved to hike in them.



Jamie is survived by her parents, Ronald and Peggy Bone (Shelley, Idaho), by her uncle and aunt, Dennis and Kristy Pope (Blackfoot, Idaho), and by her beloved great aunt Loretta Penifold (Sand Springs, Oklahoma). She was preceded in death by her grandparents Floyd and Betty Pope, who loved to dote on her, and by grandparents Frantz and Ruth Bone.



Services will be held at a later date.