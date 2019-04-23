Resources More Obituaries for Jan Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jan Griffin

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On June 18,1940, Janice Marie Tighe was born in Casper, Wyoming, to Helen Budovich and John L. Tighe. She died on April 22, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was active in tap dance and a Hollywood scout even thought she could be the next Shirley Temple. Her mother gave an emphatic "no." Jan continued her schooling in Midwest, Wyoming, and was active in band and glee club. She was a Job's daughter and was crowned Queen of her Bethel. In 1958, she was Prom Queen of her senior class she also attained the title of "Miss Midwest." 1958 was a busy year for her, she married John Allen Griffin, they were later divorced.



She made her home in Midwest until she received her nursing degree from Casper College in 1972. Jan worked at Natrona County Hospital in Casper, and later worked in Portland, Oregon. She moved her family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1974, where she continued her nursing career. Jan was proud to pass her CDC certification test and became an infection control coordinator at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Jan was very active in her church, she taught Sunday school at Midwest Community Church and at First Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her joy.



Jan is survived by her cousin, Sharon Kolb and her family; children, Tina (Fritz) Friesen, John (Susan) Griffin and Paul (Jennifer) Griffin; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Friesen, Candice (Torrey) Mortenson, Skyler Griffin, Sasha Griffin, MaKayla Frickey, Dylan Frickey, Whitney (Brady) Stevens, Jonathan (Jessie Leyva) Griffin, Thomas Griffin, and Wyatt Griffin; and great grandchildren, Jayden, Isabella, Zoe, Everly, and Bryer.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.



