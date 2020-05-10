Janet Olsen Bergeson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, May 8,2020, surrounded by her daughters. She was born on November 29, 1929, to Newell Waldo Olsen and Lucy Bee Olsen in Tremonton, Utah. She was the second of five children. Her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, when she was four years old. She attended schools in Blackfoot, graduating from High School in 1947. She attended BYU in Provo, UT, for 2 semesters.
She married D. Cleon Bergeson in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 9, 1948. They made their home in Groveland where Cleon farmed, and they raised their family. They were blessed with nine children, six girls and three boys. She loved being a mother and homemaker. She especially loved new babies---her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her children remember loaves of homemade bread, home-canned peaches and garden produce, and freshly washed and ironed clothes. She sewed countless costumes for drill team, dance festivals, and school plays. She worked hard to have a well kept home and yard.She helped her husband on the farm and also drove a school bus for 8 years. Later in life she spent 5 years working as a secretary, and found she enjoyed this kind of work. She took care of her aging mother in her home for 11 years. Janet's love of her life was her family. Her untiring care and love for her husband, children, and grandchildren was the hallmark of her life. Her innumerable acts of love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life, including the presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary. Her special love was music and she served as the Groveland Ward organist for over 50 years. She and her husband were workers in the Idaho Falls Temple, before being called to serve a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center in 2002.
She is survived by her nine children, Linda (Luther) Jones of Boise, Nancy (Jeff) Craven of Ririe, Kim (Angela) Bergeson of St. George, UT, Gary (Carol) Bergeson of Lubbock ,TX, Marilyn (Tyrell) Teeples of Rexburg, Jan (Doug) Garrity of Gilbert, AZ, Diane (Jim) Jaspersen of Blackfoot, Juli (Mark) Dinsdale of San Tan Valley, AZ, Brian (Jennifer) Bergeson of Boise, 33 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Jeanne Petersen and Ruth Bahr both of Blackfoot, and one brother, John W. Olsen of Blackfoot.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her parents, one brother, and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Groveland Cemetery under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. .
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff and caregivers at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho, and also to the kind and tender care given by the Hospice workers at Homestead.
Memories of Janet and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
She married D. Cleon Bergeson in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 9, 1948. They made their home in Groveland where Cleon farmed, and they raised their family. They were blessed with nine children, six girls and three boys. She loved being a mother and homemaker. She especially loved new babies---her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her children remember loaves of homemade bread, home-canned peaches and garden produce, and freshly washed and ironed clothes. She sewed countless costumes for drill team, dance festivals, and school plays. She worked hard to have a well kept home and yard.She helped her husband on the farm and also drove a school bus for 8 years. Later in life she spent 5 years working as a secretary, and found she enjoyed this kind of work. She took care of her aging mother in her home for 11 years. Janet's love of her life was her family. Her untiring care and love for her husband, children, and grandchildren was the hallmark of her life. Her innumerable acts of love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life, including the presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary. Her special love was music and she served as the Groveland Ward organist for over 50 years. She and her husband were workers in the Idaho Falls Temple, before being called to serve a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center in 2002.
She is survived by her nine children, Linda (Luther) Jones of Boise, Nancy (Jeff) Craven of Ririe, Kim (Angela) Bergeson of St. George, UT, Gary (Carol) Bergeson of Lubbock ,TX, Marilyn (Tyrell) Teeples of Rexburg, Jan (Doug) Garrity of Gilbert, AZ, Diane (Jim) Jaspersen of Blackfoot, Juli (Mark) Dinsdale of San Tan Valley, AZ, Brian (Jennifer) Bergeson of Boise, 33 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Jeanne Petersen and Ruth Bahr both of Blackfoot, and one brother, John W. Olsen of Blackfoot.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her parents, one brother, and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Groveland Cemetery under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. .
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff and caregivers at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho, and also to the kind and tender care given by the Hospice workers at Homestead.
Memories of Janet and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020.