Oh the years of growing up in Groveland. We had a good time didn't we. You and your parents were a big part of the memories. It was fun every time I ran into your folks. They always had hugs and stories to tell about how everyone was doing. After I got older, your parents never refused any requests I asked of them. I have always felt I must be doing alright because they cared about me. They are together again now and that is how it should be. I know your mother is happy. Will be thinking of you and your families.

Valerie (Merkley) Jamison

Neighbor