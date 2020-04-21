|
Janice Hansen Haynie, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 18, 2020, at her home.
The youngest of 4 children, Janice was born February 15, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The daughter of Denzel Lawrence Hansen and Verla Fay Wheeler Hansen, she grew up in Ammon, attending Ammon Elementary and Bonneville High School.
Janice was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a woman of great faith and a valiant soul. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend and favorite aunt; she was sweet, thoughtful and selfless. Despite a number of lifelong health issues and personal trials, she endured, finding solace in the service of others. Never one to complain, she was a source of support and unconditional love, always happy to listen without judgement. She never spoke an unkind word and was loved by all who knew her.
Janice married Michael Vernon Forman September 14, 1968. She later married William Lee Haynie on July 28, 1985.
A certified aide in special education, Jan enjoyed working with special needs children for years. She longed to further her education and receive her RN. While circumstances prevented her these aspirations, she spent years in the medical field.
Each holiday brought her joy and the ability to add just one last piece to the collection.
Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, William Lee Haynie of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jason Michael Forman (Cindy Shelton) of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Michele Lee (Andy) Fisher of Las Vegas, NV; step-sons, Scott William (Diana) Haynie of Seattle, WA, and Russel Wayne (Xiao) Haynie of Portland, OR; sisters, Renee Hansen (Melvin) Farnsworth of Ivins, UT, and Arlene Hansen (J. Ray) Harker of Draper, UT; sister-in-law, Donna Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother-in-law, James Haynie of Idaho Falls, ID; and 7 grandchildren: Skyler, Morgan, Anthony, Ashley, Kyle, Kevin, and Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Denzel and Verla Hansen; first husband,
Michael Vernon Forman; brother-in-law, J. Ray Harker; and brother, Jerald D. Hansen.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fragilex.org
Published in Post Register on Apr. 21, 2020