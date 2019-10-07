|
Janice Marie Ricker Owens, 85, of Shelley passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2019.
Mom was born July 8, 1934 in Greeneville, Tennessee to William O. & Nerea Bowman Ricker. They moved to Shelley when mom was 10 years old.
On April 6, 1953 she married Monte D. Owens in Idaho Falls.
Mom is survived by her children, Carol (Michael) Mueller, Darrel (Teresa) Owens, Terry (Neil) Anderson, Kristine (Steve) Pedersen, Laura (Mike) Tracy, Patricia (Lonney) Peterson, 20 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, one brother, Leland Ricker and one sister, Iva Kate Metcalf.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 7, 2019