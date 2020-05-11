Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Colleen Todd, 83, peacefully passed away at her home in Ammon, Idaho, on May 9, 2020. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.Janice was born in Menan, Idaho, on April 24, 1937. She had a passion for writing and wrote many poems and short stories.Janice is lovingly remembered by her brother, Bob; sons, Jeffrey and Robb; daughter, Angela; and late daughter, Nancy.There will be no service at this time. Janice will be laid to rest at Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com

