Jason Thompson
1979 - 2020
Jason Val Thompson blessed this earth for 41 years. He was born, June 13, 1979 and passed away October 17, 2020.

Jason was born to William Roger Thompson and Robyn Morris. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nephews and nieces, Trayvin, Jersey, Araya, Hazel and Paityn. They loved their uncle Jay.

Jason is survived by his mom, Robyn Morris, brothers, Cody Thompson, Casey Thompson, Bradyn Kinghorn, Teigan Kinghorn, sisters, Kiaya Kinghorn, Carol Beetem and grandparents, Jan and Val Morris.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, William Roger Thompson and Uncle, Ryan Val Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. The funeral will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
