Javier Pineda, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 25, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Brio Hospice.
Javier was born December 3, 1974, in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, to Onecimo Pineda Cardenas and Gaudencia Garcia Borja.
On May 25, 1996, he married Martha Elena Santos in Shelley, Idaho. Javier and Martha made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Javier worked as a machine operator in construction.
He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to fish and hunt and be in the mountains with his children and wife.
Javier is survived by his loving wife, Martha Pineda of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Diego Pineda, Victoria Pineda, Natalia Pineda, Julio Pineda; siblings, Maria de Jesus (Alfonso) Diaz, Irenio Pineda, Victor Manuel Pineda.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvaro Pineda Arana, Maria de Jesus Cardenas Galavza.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends following the Rosary.
