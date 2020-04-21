|
Jay William Pratt, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 18, 2020, at his home.
Jay was born May 1, 1945, in Blackfoot, ID, to Clifford Pratt and Eunice Cotterell Pratt. His childhood years were spent in Firth, ID. The family then moved to Idaho Falls and he graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963.
On December 8, 1962, he married Laraine Gay Gardner in Idaho Falls, ID. Jay and Laraine made their home in Idaho Falls, where Jay worked as a cook for Jack's Chicken Inn, Big Spring's Lodge, The Flamingo, The Elk's Lodge, INL, EIRMC, The Chalet, and EITC.
He loved to spend time in his yard, and had an impeccable green thumb and always had a beautiful yard. He also had a passion for golf - either playing at his favorite course, Pinecrest; or watching all the major tournaments on TV while kicking back with a Coors.
Jay is survived by his mother, Eunice Pratt; daughter, Secia Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Justin (Cindy) Pratt of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Norma (Jim) Madden and Mary (Jenks Jenkins) Messmer, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Curtis Pratt of Boise, and Ross (Corinne) Pratt of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughters, Ashley Pratt, Chelsey Mullins, and Abbie Taylor; grandson, Eli Taylor; great-granddaughter, Sudhapei; and great-grandsons, Rowen and Aiden.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laraine Gay Pratt; father, Clifford Pratt; and sister, Julie Hatfield.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 21, 2020