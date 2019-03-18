Resources More Obituaries for Jean Davenport Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Davenport

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jean Davenport was born in Rexburg, Idaho to Harold Elmer Davenport and Stella Bell Hinckley. She is the oldest of 4 children, Lynn Harold (deceased), Ruth (Rowan), and Elmer Dale Davenport.



She grew up in Parker, Idaho, where she met her future husband, Kay Willis May. Kay and Jean were married on June 26, 1947, in the Idaho Falls Temple.



They were the parents of three children, Marjean Carey (George) of Sandy, Utah, Kayla Janine Barnes (deceased) (Thomas), and Kay Darrel May (Susan) of Layton, Utah.



Jean taught music lessons in her spare time. She worked as a Good-neighbor lady welcoming new residents to Idaho Falls, worked in a meat-processing plant, as a secretary for Homer-Koster Insurance, LDS Social Services and ultimately as the secretary to four presidents of the Idaho Falls temple; a job she dearly loved.



Jean served diligently in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a cub scout leader for 21 years and earned the Silver Beaver award. She also served as organist, dance director, family history consultant, Primary president, and twice as Relief Society president. Kay and Jean served a full-time mission to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and at the Idaho Falls temple visitor's center. They also served for many years in the Regional Family History Center in Idaho Falls.



Following Kay's death, Jean would marry Gordon G. Hall. The love the Hall family showed for our Mom was very appreciated. Upon the death of Gordon, mom would move to Sandy, Utah, to be closer to her kids.



We wish to express our thanks to the residents and staff of Solstice Living Center in Sandy, Utah; and the nurses of Harmony hospice and the aides at Fairfield Village Assisted Living Center as Jean's health began to fade. Jean passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at the age of 90.



She was grandmother to 18 grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 48, and one great-great grandchild soon to join the family.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services, both times at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences for the family may be sent online to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 18, 2019