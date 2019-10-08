|
Jean Dominick Hurrle, 24, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 5, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jean was born January 20, 1995, in Lodi, California, to Richard Lawrence Hurrle and Aline Marianne Fischer Hurrle. He grew up and attended schools at Clair E. Gale, Lincoln High School, and achieved his GED in 2014.
Growing up, Jean and his family were very close. If you knew Jean, you knew that what he came from in childhood was a completely different experience of life than what people are used to. He used to tell people he felt like his family were so connected because of how close they all were. He was a very good brother to his siblings, and they looked up to Jean so much.
When Jean was in his teens, he was a very unique adolescent. He thrived off of laughter, so he would try anything at all possible to make a room laugh, no matter how awkward his jokes, or how serious, or how funny of things he would say, he never left a room without making every single person smile.
In May 2012, Jean met his wife, Ashley, at a fast food restaurant in Idaho Falls (Taco Bell). Most of his high school memories involved this place of work. He was always known as the red head working the cash register telling people "if you smile, it will make your butt tickle" when they walked in without a smile. He made the place of work somewhere enjoyable and he genuinely loved the job and every single person who he met along the way to carry their friendships further into his adult life.
On March 20, 2015, he married Ashley Noel Adams in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She became a loving mother to his children, Nicole and Alec, from a previous relationship, and months following their marriage, they were blessed with their daughter, Brooklynn. Jean and Ashley made their home in Idaho Falls where Jean worked as a Artisan Carpenter for Herrick Floor Coverings (High Country Floors).
Jean touched everyone's hearts in different ways. He was the man for any kind of job you needed. He helped so many people when they needed his help, he would give the shirt off his back to any person needing his assistance. Jean always would say "my life didn't begin until I met you." Ashley was his high school sweetheart, his best friend, and was the love of his life. His children were his entire world. They shaped him into the man he was. There was never a memory the last 8 years of being a dad that he didn't have something to say about his children changing his entire world. He was so proud of being a good dad, and wanted so hard to change his children's life, and make them have the most memorable childhood possible.
Jean is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Hurrle of Idaho Falls; children, Nicole, Alec, Desi, and Brooklynn Hurrle, all of Idaho Falls; father, Richard Hurrle of Switzerland; mother, Aline Hurrle of Switzerland; father and mother-in-law, Sean and Misty Adams of Idaho Falls; brothers, Aubrey (Kellie) Hurrle of Idaho Falls, Nikolai Hurrle, Zach (Jennifer) Hurrle, and Harley Hurrle, all of Switzerland; grandmother, Lynn Hohenstein of Idaho Falls; uncle, Rob Naper of Idaho Falls; brothers-in-law, Kyle and Nick Adams of Idaho Falls; sister-in-law, Cassi High; and service animal, Annabel Hurrle.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Fred Hohenstein; grandma, Ingeborg Fischer-Hrouda; and animals, Teddy and Rocco.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 8, 2019