Jean Sommercorn
1939 - 2020
Jean Lucile Sommercorn, 81, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.

Jean was born May 19, 1939 in Corwin Springs, Montana to James Leroy Anderson and Lucile Annie Benson.

Jean lived in Montana until she was three years old and the family relocated to Firth, Idaho. She attended grade school in Firth. When she was a Junior in high school the family moved to Blackfoot and Jean graduated from Blackfoot High School.

On April 12, 1963 she married Ronald Sommercorn in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2004.

Jean was a homemaker caring for her home and family. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings including, making humanitarian quilts, and was the Relief Society President. She also served a two year mission to North Far East Japan in her youth.

Jean enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. She loved making quilts and had an excess of over 600 quilts.

Jean is survived by her children, David (Brenda) Sommercorn of Blackfoot, Cheryl (David) Smith of American Fork, UT, and Kent (Sonia) Sommercorn of Moreland; siblings, Roland (Dianne) Anderson of Grace, and Deon (Ethel) Anderson of Rock Springs, WY; one sister in law Rose Anderson of St. George, UT. and 13 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her parents, James & Lucile Anderson; brothers, Dean Anderson and Donald Anderson; infant brother and sisters, Doyle Anderson, Carol Anderson, and Sheryl Anderson; and granddaughter, Joanne.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
