Jean, daughter of Stanley and Audrey Bubier, was born in Auburn, Maine, in 1930. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1947 and went on to pursue a nursing degree from Central Maine School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine. After graduating in 1950, she attended nurse's training with two of her best friends (Crete and Bert), and together, they moved to California to begin a new adventure. Jean worked at a local hospital until she joined the Air Force in 1952 where she served her country as a nurse, earning the ranking of lieutenant while serving in the Korean War. After returning home from service, Jean applied to anesthesia school in St. Louis, Missouri, under the GI bill and graduated in 1956 with her Anesthetist certificate.



Jean moved back to California after school and started working as a nurse anesthetist at Kaiser Memorial in San Francisco. This is where Jean met her husband, Chuck, on a blind date. Jean and Chuck were married in 1957 and had three children together: Steve, Carol, and Nancy.



In 1969, Chuck and Jean moved the family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, which became the family home for decades. Jean worked as a freelance anesthetist at the Arco and American Falls hospitals. No matter the weather conditions or time, she would drive to work when called to fulfill her obligations. She enjoyed her work and co-workers very much and was able to retire at age 59.



Jean became a widow at the young age of fifty and never remarried. She was very active with her women's golf organization, had many dear and enduring friendships, and traveled the world after retirement. Later in life, she would travel with her kids and their spouses. Jean was an avid reader, which towards the end of her life, brought her great comfort.



Jean would say her greatest accomplishments in life were her family and friendships. She was one tough cookie but also the most caring and giving person you could meet. As a mother, she raised her children to care for one another, taught them responsibility, but gave them the freedom to be irresponsible. As a grandmother, she was an example of independence and grit and an affectionate ear. Jean was the "mom away from mom" for several of her children's friends and many would visit well after the kids had grown and moved away.



Jean is survived by her children, Steve, Carol and Nancy, and her five grandchildren, Keith, Kevin, Sarah, Christopher and Rebecca, who are scattered throughout the Northwest. She will be missed, but she left this earth knowing she made it a better place.



A graveside service will be held this summer at Fielding Memorial Park for family and friends.



