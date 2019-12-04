|
|
|
Jeanie Anett Briggs passed away in her home on December 3, 2019, in Rigby, Idaho; at the age of 64. Jeanie was born July 12, 1955, in Rigby, Idaho to Charley Duane Killian and Ellen Glenn Killian. Jeanie grew up and attended schools in Rigby. After finishing school she began working as a bookkeeper. She loved her work and became very skilled. On April 23, 1982, Jeanie "LaRue" married her best friend, and love of her life, David Lynn Briggs. They began their journey together as they raised their seven children in Rigby, Idaho. She enjoyed being a mother and especially a grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout Jeanie's life, if someone needed a helping hand, she was always there. Her heart has touched by many. Jeanie loved spending time with her family. She spent many hours preparing exciting family reunions, and making holidays (especially Christmas) memorable. She loved watching her children and grandchildren spend time together, creating memories. She loved spending time at her cabin, riding 4-wheelers, playing board games, sewing, Saturday matinee's, Sunday drives, teddy bears, the smell of Lilacs, and of course vacations with her sweetheart. She worked hard in the businesses she owned together with David. First, Briggs Roofing Company, and then later in life, Briggs Steel. Jeanie was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed gaining knowledge in all things. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She worked in a variety of callings throughout her lifetime. She was a beautiful pianist and often brought beautiful music into her home. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her rocking her babies singing "Whenever I hear, the song of a bird." Jeanie is survived by her husband, David Lynn Briggs. Her children, Brenna (Jim) Kelly, Eric (Nikki) Briggs, Justin (Tammy) Briggs, Jason (Brigitte) Briggs, Braden (Heather) Briggs, Tuesdee (Aaron) Craythorn, and Kenley (Mary) Briggs. Sisters, Vikki (John) Graves, Terri (Lane) Criddle, Wendy (Jerry) Davis. Brothers, Dana (Robin) Killian, Bret (Velvet) Killian. She is also survived by 47 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents Ellen Glenn Killian, Charley Duane (Connie) Killian, and Shirley Winchester, her father-in-law William (Bill) Briggs, brother in-law William (Billy) Briggs, and her grandson Denver Jason Briggs. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Rigby Stake Center (258 West 1st North, Rigby). The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, prior to services and from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019; both at the Rigby Stake Center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 4, 2019