Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jeanne Kroll Burggraf, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.



Jeanne was born on September 13, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Cyril Kroll and Esther Madison Kroll. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1944. She attended Idaho State University.



On July 14, 1949, She married her one true love, Mark Allen Burggraf, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. Mark passed away on October 31, 2004. She also lived in Sun Valley, St. George and Salt Lake City, Ut.



Jeanne was a member of the Catholic church her entire life.



She enjoyed spending her free time golfing, sewing, cooking for and entertaining her family and friends. She enjoyed playing Bridge and traveling.



She is survived by her children: Nick (Kathi) Burggraf of Idaho Falls, ID, Janet Sonnenberg of Meridian, ID, John Burggraf of Holladay, UT, and Carol (Troy) Deane of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Burggraf; her parents, Cyril and Esther Kroll; her sister, Mildred Thompson; her brothers: Bill Kroll and Bob Kroll; her infant son, Mark Burggraf Jr.; her granddaughter, Megan Woolf.



In lieu of flowers please donate in Jeanne's name to Idaho Youth Ranch online at https://www.youthranch.org/ or to a .



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.