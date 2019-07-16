Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Jeanne Ker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanne Ker

1931 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jeanene "Jeanne" Ker, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 10, 2019 at her home.



Jeanne was born November 3, 1931, in Sugar City, Idaho, to George Clifford McKinlay and Maurine Holman McKinlay. She grew up and attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho, and attended Madison High School.



In 1948 she married Stanley D. Jenkins and had four children together, Brenda, Craig, Vicky, and a stillborn. They later divorced. She then married Boyd Beckett in 1964; he passed away July 1971. On June 1, 1983, she married Keith M. Ker in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeanne lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho where Jeanne enjoyed being a homemaker. Keith and Jeanne wintered in Arizona until Keith passed in 2017.



She grew up in Rexburg, Idaho. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards with her girlfriends at the Elk's Lodge, and doing crossword puzzles. She was able to travel to many beautiful destinations with her sisters, Reinita and Lynne. She also spent many hours working in her garden.



Jeanne is survived by her loving daughters, Vicky Skinner of Idaho Falls; Brenda Adkerson of Idaho Falls; son, Craig (Shawna) Jenkins of Idaho Falls; step-sons, KD (Ann) Ker of Idaho Falls; David (Riki) Ker of Idaho Falls; Greg (Teresa) Ker of Idaho Falls; Shawn (Lara) Ker of Idaho Falls; step-daughters, Lisa (Tory Whitehead) Ker of Idaho Falls; Pam Ker of Idaho Falls; sisters, Reinita (Bob) Flinn of Salt Lake City, UT; Elaine Griffin of Idaho Falls; 8 grandchildren, Jason Macklin, James (Katie) Adkerson, Eric (Maren) Adkerson, Beth (Jeremy) Harker, Ashley Jenkins, Jeff Jenkins, Erin (Todd) Martin, Josh (Michelle) Skinner, and many great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George McKinlay and Maurine Talbot; husband, Keith M. Ker; son-in-law, Sonny Adkerson; step-son, Steven Ker; brother, Brent McKinlay; sister, Lynne Holm; and brother-in-law, Claren Holm.



Celebration of Life to be held at The Elk's Lodge on Sunday, August 4th from 2:00 p.m. from 4:00 p.m.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries