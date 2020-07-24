Jeanette, it's been a wonderful many years to have had the pleasure of knowing and loving you. You were always an amazing and beautiful lady. Thank you for the joy of being able to call you our most caring and loving friend. You will be greatly missed. May God hold you safely in his arms. Our deepest condolences to your beautiful family. With much love. Roxanne and Delvin Hale

Friend