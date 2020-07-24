1/1
Jeannette Martin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Elizabeth Martin, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from lung cancer.

Jeannette was born November 17, 1944 to Elmer Ray Dawson and Bertha Elizabeth Knowles in Pocatello, Idaho.

Jeannette was known in the community as a very hard worker and a loving supporter to all who knew her. Although she worked many different jobs, her two favorite jobs were working at Dawn Enterprise taking care of the mentally handicapped people and her most recent job as a foster grandma at Groveland elementary school.

Jeannette's pride and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jeannette was survived by her daughters, Kellie (Lyle) Berrup, Cindy (Mark) Lach, Lisa (Balaji) Chanamolu, Loretta (Ren) Stephenson, Angela (Billy) Elmer and Genia (Jason) Cole; 19 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; sister, Raejean (Butch) Shriner; and brother, Dennis Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha Dawson and her brother, Bert Dawson.

A Celebration of Jeannette's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Blackfoot Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of Jeanette, strong and beautiful heart and soul, always loving and caring to everyone, we love you Jeanette . Melissa and Clemen
Melissa DEluna
Friend
July 24, 2020
Jeanette, it's been a wonderful many years to have had the pleasure of knowing and loving you. You were always an amazing and beautiful lady. Thank you for the joy of being able to call you our most caring and loving friend. You will be greatly missed. May God hold you safely in his arms. Our deepest condolences to your beautiful family. With much love. Roxanne and Delvin Hale
Roxanne and Delvin Hale
Friend
July 23, 2020
I love you Auntie so much. I'm going to miss your welcoming greeting everytime you saw me at work... thank you for loving me. April
April Hughes
Family
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, We loved your mother. Prayers and hugs for your family.
Carey and Kim Walton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Love you Auntie. Sorry for you girls loss, you were her world. Love you all.
Shelley Mangum
Family
July 22, 2020
My thoughts, love and prayers go out to the girls, and her family.
Jeanette was such a kind and sweet lady, and she will always be missed.
RIP sweet lady.!!
Sandy Lowrey
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My prayers go out to the girls & family. I have known Jeannette for many years , she was an amazing lady and friend. I will love & miss her always. RIP my friend.
Debra Butler
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sad to hear of this. I worked with jeanette at Groveland elementary when she was a grandma there. I was also one of her in home aides as well. I will think of her always
Jessica Rizer
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother girls. She was always such a sweet person to everyone. I always babysat for her for $2.00 per day, every weekend. when you girls were little. I thought I was rich. I always loved her. Peace and comfort be with you.love you.
Julie Hale
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved