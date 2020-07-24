Jeannette Elizabeth Martin, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from lung cancer.
Jeannette was born November 17, 1944 to Elmer Ray Dawson and Bertha Elizabeth Knowles in Pocatello, Idaho.
Jeannette was known in the community as a very hard worker and a loving supporter to all who knew her. Although she worked many different jobs, her two favorite jobs were working at Dawn Enterprise taking care of the mentally handicapped people and her most recent job as a foster grandma at Groveland elementary school.
Jeannette's pride and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jeannette was survived by her daughters, Kellie (Lyle) Berrup, Cindy (Mark) Lach, Lisa (Balaji) Chanamolu, Loretta (Ren) Stephenson, Angela (Billy) Elmer and Genia (Jason) Cole; 19 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; sister, Raejean (Butch) Shriner; and brother, Dennis Dawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha Dawson and her brother, Bert Dawson.
A Celebration of Jeannette's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.