Jeffery "Jeff" D. Edwards, 64, passed away June 17, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Jeff resided in Firestone, Colorado where he passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Jeff was under the care of TRU Hospice as well as his loving family.
Jeff was born on April 12, 1956 to Harold and Madeline Edwards in Butte, Montana, Silverbow County. After graduating from Butte High School in 1974, he went on to serve in the United States Navy for a short time, and later landed in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
On August 4, 1977, Jeff married his soulmate Amatha Torres in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jeff and Amatha made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their four sons, later relocating to Basalt where they purchased their forever home.
Jeff was a roofer by trade and ended his roofing career with Pocatello Roofing, where he was a Journeyman Roofer for 20+ years. Jeff spent his final years in Colorado as a Janitor for CU Boulder. No matter the job, Jeff was a hard worker, that was cherished by many.
Jeff loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, he took pride in his garden and yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and going for car rides on the backroads whenever he would get the chance.
Jeff will be missed by many.
He is survived by his one and only true love Amatha; son, Dan of Valdosta, Georgia; son, Brad (John) of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Chris (Crystal) of Basalt, Idaho; son, David (Justin) of Firestone, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; brother, Steve of Tucson Arizona; and many other family members.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Madeline Edwards; brothers Robert "Butch" Edwards and Clifford "Spike" Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Jeff was born on April 12, 1956 to Harold and Madeline Edwards in Butte, Montana, Silverbow County. After graduating from Butte High School in 1974, he went on to serve in the United States Navy for a short time, and later landed in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
On August 4, 1977, Jeff married his soulmate Amatha Torres in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jeff and Amatha made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their four sons, later relocating to Basalt where they purchased their forever home.
Jeff was a roofer by trade and ended his roofing career with Pocatello Roofing, where he was a Journeyman Roofer for 20+ years. Jeff spent his final years in Colorado as a Janitor for CU Boulder. No matter the job, Jeff was a hard worker, that was cherished by many.
Jeff loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, he took pride in his garden and yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and going for car rides on the backroads whenever he would get the chance.
Jeff will be missed by many.
He is survived by his one and only true love Amatha; son, Dan of Valdosta, Georgia; son, Brad (John) of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Chris (Crystal) of Basalt, Idaho; son, David (Justin) of Firestone, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; brother, Steve of Tucson Arizona; and many other family members.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Madeline Edwards; brothers Robert "Butch" Edwards and Clifford "Spike" Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 24, 2020.