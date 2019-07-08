Jeffrey Allen Johnson, 37 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.



Jeff was born August 21, 1981 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Randy and Charlene Johnson. He was raised in Lewisville and attended schools in Rigby. He was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Katelynn Nicole and a loving fiance, Aida Jaqueline "Jacque" Gomez. Jeff worked most recently with Apollo Construction Company of Idaho Falls and was previously employed with Bateman-Hall, Starlite Skating and Zenith Security.



Jeff enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, wood-working, carpentry and welding. He was always there to lend a hand whenever needed and was the kindest and hardest working guy around; even if a call came in the middle of the night, he would be the first to help or rescue someone in need, and would gladly give the shirt off his back. He was loved by all, and his smile filled a room.



Jeff is survived by his fiance, Jacque and daughter, Katelynn Nicole, of Terreton; parents, Randy and Charlene Johnson of Lewisville, sister Kathren (Brad) Butler of Rigby; brothers, Johnathan (Sonya) Johnson, Randal (Melissa Bristol) Johnson both of Idaho Falls.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lewisville 1st Ward Chapel. His family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Friday evening and prior to services Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at the church. Interment will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 8, 2019