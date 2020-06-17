Jenice Rainsdon, 84, of Hamer, passed away June 15, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Jenice was born September 19, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Orville L. Miller and Lora Lorene Phillips Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. After high school, she worked as a secretary for Beneficial Life.
On April 17, 1954, she married Robert "Bob" Burton Rainsdon in Shelley. Together they had two children, Robert and Patricia. Jenice and Bob made their home in Hamer, where Jenice enjoyed being a mother and homemaker.
Jenice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ at Latter-day Saints. She was very creative and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and painting. She also loved to garden and to play the piano.
Jenice is survived by her loving children, Patricia Ann Whitaker, and Robert Allen Rainsdon, both of Dubois, ID; sisters, Nanette (Curtis) Kessler of Nampa, ID, and Linda (Robert) Beal of Shelley, ID; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; sister, Laura Laurene Miller; and a granddaughter, Melanie Dawn Rainsdon.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Rainsdon Residence, 2446 East 2073 North, Hamer, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 17, 2020.