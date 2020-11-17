Jennie LaVon Moses Wilson, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 15, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice.
Jennie was born on December 25, 1931, in Moreland, Idaho, the first daughter of George Reuben Moses and Wanita Caldwell Moses. She was followed by four more sisters. She spent most of her childhood years between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, but spent the summers in the Caribou mountain range as her father was a sheep herder. She attended schools in Ammon, Jackson, Wyoming, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. After high school, she worked in a little café on Broadway where she met her husband, Lee R. Wilson. They were married on July 21, 1952, in a LDS church on North Boulevard. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 17, 1965.
Lee and Jennie were blessed with five children: two sons, Tom (Marlene) Wilson and Reuben (Kim) Wilson; and three daughters, Janet (Kenny) Sanders, Judy (Doyle) Hill, and Chris (Pete) Italiano, all of Idaho Falls.
Jennie worked hard most of her life. She started working for Ernst Home Center when they first opened and spent 17 years there before she retired. She made many friends there and loved meeting new people.
Jennie's life was centered around her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was always attending baseball games, dance recitals, soccer games and any other sporting event they were involved in. She was always on the sidelines rooting them on. She loved hearing about anything her family was doing, whether it was work or play. She had 16 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. When they weren't spending time with the kids, Lee and Jennie loved spending time at their cabin on Sheep Mountain in the Bone area. They spent many days snowmobiling, fishing, or simply sitting and reading a good book there. They loved playing pinochle with friends and had many dear friends.
Jennie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved attending at the Osgood church.
Jennie is survived by her five children, 16 grandkids, 42 great grandkids, and her four sisters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years and her parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Osgood Ward, 7940 North 35th West in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Colleen Goree and Hands of Hope Hospice for their gentle and loving care over the last two months.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.