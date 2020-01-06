|
Funeral services were held for Jennifer Lyndsey Lott) Gronewold, 37 at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Glenrock, Wyoming with Bishop Mahonri Williams presiding. Interment was in the Gronewold Family Cemetery near Glenrock.
A visitation was held at the church on Monday from 10:15 A.M to 10:45 A.M.
Jennifer died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Glenrock.
Jennifer was born August 2, 1982 to Jeff and Jodi in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Shelly and Firth, Idaho. She graduated from Independence High School in Blackfoot, Idaho. She moved to Casper, Wyoming in 2001 where she met the love of her life, Doug. Gronewold. They were married November 5, 2004. This union was blessed with three children, Kole, Kiara, Katana. They made their home in Glenrock. Jen loved her family, her animals, life, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and her big truck.
She is survived by her husband, Doug; her children, Kole, Kiara, and Katana; her parents, Jodi (Brett) Webster and Jeff (Annette) Lott; siblings, Micheal (Crystal) Josh, Lacie, J.J. Lott, and Chris and James Webster.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Peterson as well as her sister, Camie Rae Lott.
A memorial fund has been established on Facebook, go to Jenns Fundraiser, to get the details for a contribution gift.
The Gorman Funeral Homes Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 6, 2020