Jens Allen Wixo
1955 - 2020
Jens Allen Wixo, 77, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.

Allen was born on March 5, 1943 in Larimore, ND to Jens P. and Amie (Lien) Wixo. He grew up in Nelson County and attended country school until 5th grade when he transferred to Larimore public school.

Allen met Vera Scott while attending Larimore school. They were married August 28, 1961. Together they had 4 children, Chris (Lori) Wixo, Patti Court, Darrin (Sheila) Wixo, Tara (Rob) Ashley whom all survive him along with his wife, Vera. He is also survived by honorary daughter, Cindy Wixo, 10 grandchildren, Cole (Lizanne) Wixo, Luke (Adara) Wixo, Megan (Javier) Mattson, Thomas Wixo, Jesse (Rachel) Wixo, Wyat ( fiance Samantha) Wixo, Riley (Austin) White, Remington (fiance Ryan) Court, Maggie Ashley, and Sam Ashley, 9 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

Allen left the farm and went to work for Holsum Bread he continued to work in various positions within the grocery industry until his death. He was a great salesman. In his last years he volunteered at the senior center in Blackfoot, ID, where he delivered Meals onWheels and served on the Senior Board.

He attended Sunday Morning Meetings and Wednesday Bible Studies, made many friends and was very social. Allen always found joy in doing his own cooking, housekeeping and having guests over. Allen was one to call his children and report in each weekend, he also enjoyed going to visit each of them, sometimes pulling a camper.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Amie Wixo; siblings, Jerry, Tony, and Carol (Wixo) Hanson and nephew Thomas Hanson. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and his siblings' spouses Jean (Jerry), Sylvia (Tony), and Ron (Carol) Hanson.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.

The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Post Register from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
