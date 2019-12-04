|
Jerald (Jerry) Leon Duce, was born March 17, 1935, and passed November 29, 2019, at Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. He is survived by his wife Shirley, 5 children, 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was born in Basalt, Idaho, at home, to Daniel Leon Duce and Alta LaRue Kendall. He went to school in Basalt and graduated from Firth High School. During his high school years, Jerry met his future wife to whom he was married for 66 years. He made lasting friendships, played drums in a local band, and belonged to a 4H program where he learned to judge cattle. This began his lifelong passion of owning and caring for cattle.
Jerry worked at Thiokol Chemical Plant in Utah and then spent 32 years with Battelle Northwest in Richland, Washington. After retirement, Jerry and Shirley moved to Hamilton, Montana, and recently moved back home to Richland.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the LDS Church on 1720 Thayer Drive, Richland, Washington. The viewing will be at 1 pm and services begin at 2 pm.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 4, 2019