1977 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jeremy James Scholes of Swan Valley, Idaho was called to heaven on February 28, 2019 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls after a brief and sudden illness. Jeremy was born on March 2, 1977 in Price, Utah to Mikel and Tammy Scholes.



During the summer of '94 he met the girl he would marry even though she didn't know it yet. It was that winter that they would fall in love. He married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Ricks, on August 10, 1996. The two of them began their life together and were blessed with two amazing children: Connor and Kenedie. His family was his whole world.



Jeremy grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Shelley High School in 1995. He was a member of the rodeo team and was involved in FFA. He was named Eastern Idaho State Fair Champion FFA Welder. After high school he moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he studied diesel mechanics at the Wyoming Technical Institute, receiving his certificate in 1996.



Jeremy believed in hard work and held many jobs working with some great people over the years. He found his passion and honed his craft while working at Honnen Equipment in Idaho Falls. Jeremy eventually ventured out on his own and started Pup's Repair.



Jeremy loved rodeo, especially bull riding. He even had the chance to get on one at a clinic with his son three years ago. The Scholes family traveled extensively to mini bull riding competitions and junior rodeos over the years, gathering a very large rodeo family along the way. They will all miss him dearly. Jeremy knew nearly every bull at every rodeo and made it a point to tell his favorite riders what they should expect. Cowboys also loved to hear an honest critique of their ride. This gave him the opportunity to judge The Jackson Hole Rodeo three days a week last summer.



Jeremy had no idea that when he married Pauline he would have to learn the family business of hunting; but he jumped in and soon became a favorite guide of many clients at Swan Valley Outfitters. He always had a story or tall tale about his "little honey hole." Many hunters spent hours on the hillside with Jeremy waiting for the big one.



Jeremy spent his summers riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle just a little bit too fast. He and Pauline enjoyed logging miles on the bike and attended bike rallies in Red Lodge and Sturgis or would just take a joy ride around Palisades Lake. He also enjoyed snow boarding, snowmobiling and trap shooting. He was always ready to have great adventures with friends, and the memories they made will never be forgotten.



Jeremy will be remembered as the guy that everyone liked and he made you feel like family the moment he met you. He had an infectious laugh, a love and zest for life that could light up a room. His family was his everything.



Jeremy is survived by his wife Pauline of 23 years; son Connor; daughter Kenedie; father Mikel Scholes, Ogden, UT; mother Tammy Scholes (Rick Vadnais, significant other), Idaho Falls, ID; brother Tyson (Danielle) Scholes of Rock Springs, WY; brother Colby (Jasmine) Scholes, Swan Valley, ID; In-laws Darrel & Penny Ricks, Swan Valley ID; sister-in-law Brandy (Mateo) Urrutia, Swan Valley, ID; sister-in-law Courtney Ricks, Swan Valley, ID; 3 nephews, 3 nieces, and many aunts and uncles.



Jeremy was reunited with his grandparents, John David & Jo Ann Scholes, James & Sharon Judkins, his aunt Brenda Scholes, and a cousin Neal Scholes.



A celebration of life is scheduled for March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Heritage Arena at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the following banks to the "Jeremy Scholes Memorial Fund", First Interstate Bank or Bank of Commerce.



The family would like to give thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at EIRMC for their compassion and care during his stay. Published in Post Register on Mar. 9, 2019