Jerrold Willis Stallings, 90, of Ammon, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born on July 13, 1930, in Lewisville, Idaho to Joseph William and Dorothy Ferguson Stallings. He graduated from Midway High School in 1948 and went on to attend Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
On October 10, 1949, he married Ruth Rigby in the Salt Lake City Temple. To this union, 5 children were born.
Jerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions including Bishop, High Councilman, and counselor in the Stake Presidency.
As a young father, he was the parts manager at Stoddard Ford. He then spent 45 years with New York Life Insurance Company.
He enjoyed making wooden cars for children. Thousands of his cars were donated to Humanitarian Services which then sent them to children all around the world. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Rigby Stallings of Idaho Falls, ID; his children: Jay (Diane) Stallings of Worland, WY, Stan (Peggy) Stallings of N. Ogden, UT, Ben (Gail) Stallings of Idaho Falls, ID, Meralee Stallings of Murray, UT, and Rod (Stacey) Stallings of W. Valley, UT; 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his 3 siblings; a granddaughter, Rachel Ann; and a great-granddaughter, Reyla Rose.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Family services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020. Services will be live broadcasted at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary
. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
.