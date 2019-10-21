|
|
|
Obituary
Jerrolyn Marie Jensen Beck, 80
Jerrolyn Marie Jensen Beck, 80, formerly of Burton, now living in Sugar City, passed away the evening of October 15, 2019, surrounded by her family, as the result of health issues over a number of years.
She was born November 16, 1938 in Burton, to Rex J. and Vira Hall Jensen. She was the oldest of six children, and spent all of her early life growing up in Burton. She graduated from Madison High School in 1957, where she helped out in the high school office and was the secretary of the Pepper Club her senior year. Upon graduating, she moved to Salt Lake to attend Hollywood Beauty College, where she was awarded a scholarship, and became a licensed beautician the Fall of 1958.
In the Spring of 1958, she met Dallas Beck from St. Anthony, Idaho. Their love blossomed, and they were married on December 19, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. During the Christmas holidays, they packed up their belongings and boarded the Union Pacific "City of Portland" train for Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Dallas was going to school at The University of Michigan. She worked at a new salon in Saline, Michigan, and quickly built up a large clientele. She worked there until Dallas was finished with school and their first child, Eric, was born. They moved to Flint, Michigan in 1961, for Dallas's first teaching position, where David and Juliann were born.
After six years in Flint, the family moved to the Seattle, Washington area, where their fourth child, Paul was born. The next move came in 1971, when the family came back to Rexburg, settling in Burton once more. Four more children were born and welcomed with love and thankfulness into the family, those being Suzann, Kristina, JaNell, and JD.
Jerrolyn was a wonderful mother and homemaker full of love and devotion to her large family. She was an excellent cook and her favorite hobby was embroidery. She did many different designs. She loved going on car rides and seeing the country side. She also helped care for her ailing mother for nearly twelve years. She was totally devoted to her family, making sure they had the care they needed. Wherever Jerrolyn was, there was always a lot of fun, friends, and good times.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her life. She served as a teacher in the Primary, a teacher and counselor in the Young Women's, and a counselor and compassionate service leader in the Relief Society. She was also a devoted visiting teacher until her health declined.
Following Dallas's retirement, they relocated to St. George, Utah, where they did work in the St. George Temple, and became the assistant managers of the St. George Temple Apartments. She enjoyed coming up from the warm country for special family events for her grandchildren, especially at Christmas.
Jerrolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jolene Jensen, a son, Eric (Charlotte) Beck, and two infant great grandchildren, Drake Burton, and Taitem Beck. She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Dallas Beck, and children David (Cindy) Beck, Julie (David) Robinson, Paul (Sherie) Beck, Suzann (Corey) Edlefsen, Kris (Guy) Rainey, JaNell (Ben) Hansen, and JD (Jenifer) Beck, sisters Shirley (Maynard - deceased) Hampton, Brenda (Kent) Warner, brothers Lawrence (Marie) Jensen and Howard (Jessie Rae) Jensen, thirty-seven grandchildren, forty-six great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed, but is now relieved of her illnesses, and is in the arms of her loving family across the veil.
The family thanks Ambria and Shelley, home health nurses from Aspen Home Health and Hospice, for the devoted and unwavering care that they provided for Jerrolyn.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the West Burton LDS Church.
The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkwerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Oct. 21, 2019