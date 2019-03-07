Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Anderson

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jerry Anderson, 80, passed away March 3, 2019, at his home in Yuma, Arizona. Jerry was born July 27, 1938, in Fargo, North Dakota. His family moved to Billings, Montana, when he was six years old where he attended grade school and high school. He graduated from the University of Montana with a B.S. in business administration and a master's degree in accounting/marketing. Jerry was not always a good student throughout high school, he majored primarily in sports, girls and parties.



Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the Army where he matured and decided to make a better life for himself. He supported himself through various full and part-time jobs and became an excellent student that developed a love for learning. Jerry married Jeanne Miller on Sept. 5, 1959, in Billings, Montana. They were married for 33 years when they divorced.



Jerry retired from the US Department of Energy, December 1993, as Procurement Branch Chief. In December 1993, he married LaVerne Fischer, who, 14 years later, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease.



On Nov. 27, 2009, he married his true and everlasting love, Marlene. Jerry and Marlene divided their time between homes in Star Valley, Wyoming, and Yuma, Arizona.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Marlene of Yuma, AZ; sister, Kay (Dan) Shull of Great Falls, MT; son, Eric (Angie) Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Baylee, Sophia and Giles; and one great-granddaughter, Scottlyn. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertrude Anderson, and his brother, Charles Anderson.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Yuma. Published in Post Register on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.