Jerry Fisher Clark, 66, of Ammon, passed away March 16, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jerry was born August 26, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Theron Elijah Clark and Muriel Helen Fisher. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School in 1971. He also attended Ricks College and then Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music Education in 1977. He attended trade school for piano tuning in Sioux City, Iowa, and then attended school at the Yamaha and Steinway Headquarters.
On August 17, 1976, he married Gaylanne Basinger in Logan, Utah. They were blessed with three children, Jonathan, Jessica, and Fiona. Jerry and Gaylanne made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Jerry worked as a piano technician for 41 years, working for Idaho State University, Brigham Young University-Idaho, and the College of Southern Idaho.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities, especially musical, but his favorite calling was Primary Pianist. He enjoyed ping pong, tennis, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed singing and was a member of the Sounds Choir. He was very talented in composing and arranging music, playing any instrument, including the clarinet, organ, and piano.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Gaylanne Clark of Ammon, ID; son, Jonathan (Casady) Clark of Idaho Falls; daughter, Jessica Clark of Ammon, ID; daughter, Fiona (Aaron) Monson of Saratoga Springs, UT; brothers, Wayne (Terri) Clark of Shelley, ID and Leon (Annette) Clark of Rigby, ID; sisters, Donna (Mark) Johnson of Sandy, UT and Mary Lynne (Wilford) Jones of Sandy, UT; and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held this week. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 17, 2020