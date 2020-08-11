Jerry Kent Gray, 86, of Ammon Idaho, fell asleep in death on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Teton Post-Acute Rehab Center of Ammon, Idaho.
Jerry was born on July 30, 1934, in Shelley, Idaho, to Joseph Wilkins and Lillian Annette Bradshaw-Wilkins. At an early age, he was adopted by Leslie Gray. He was the second oldest of 6 siblings: Evelyn Wilkins Travis, John Gray, Karen Gray Ellis, Patt Gray Cooper and Colleen Gray Smith. He grew up and attended schools in the Shelley and St. Anthony area.
Jerry entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 where he completed his GED and received additional education and experience as a flight engineer and airplane mechanic. Upon completion of his military service in 1955, he attended night classes for certification in public accounting. Later that same year, he was employed at the INL where he performed work as an electrician. He remained at the INL until his retirement in 1992 after 37 years of service.
On January 15, 1954, Jerry married Donna Mae Taylor. This union produced four children who were raised in Bonneville County, Idaho.
Jerry was a family man and loved to help others whenever he could, especially if it pertained to electrical work. Being raised on a farm, he enjoyed horses and later got involved in cutter racing which became a family project. He stayed in shape by jogging and playing golf. When Jerry and Donna first got married, Jerry played the steel guitar. As the children came along, they became a musical family. As a family they would hold jam sessions in their basement, singing and playing the piano, drums, the acoustic and rhythm guitars.
Jerry and Donna began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, and after a thorough study of the bible, they were both baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958. Recalling the many years they spent in the ministry as Jehovah's Witnesses, Jerry was known to say, "If you want to know the author, read the book." His favorite times in the ministry would be to go up to Spencer, Idaho, with a group of friends; they would take a picnic lunch, sit under a shade tree, and enjoy the company of friends.
For the first 10 years after retirement, Jerry and Donna were snowbirds in Arizona. Unfortunately, in 2010, Jerry suffered a heart attack, and in 2011, a stroke, which then confined them to the Ammon, Idaho, area.
Jerry took comfort in knowing that he will remain in the memory of his God Jehovah until he is resurrected back to life on a paradise earth with his family and friends-a Bible truth which he shared with others. Jerry was a faithful brother until his death. He will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
Jerry is survived in death by his wife of 66 years, Donna Gray of Ammon, Idaho; children, Andrew Gray, Lori Ann (Rick) Chase, Jerry Kent Gray Jr. all of Idaho, and Angela Kaye Gray of Oregon; brother, John (Rhonda) Gray of Utah; sisters, Evelyn Wilkins (Jonnie) Travis of Nevada, Karen Gray (Ray) Ellis, and Patt Gray (Val) Cooper of Idaho; in addition to 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 via Zoom.
The family would like to thank the Teton Post Rehab Center and all those who helped in so many ways for their kind thoughts and prayers.
