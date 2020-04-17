|
Jerry Ronald Hansen, 79, of Iona, passed away April 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice.
Jerry was born June 18, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vernal Lawrence Hansen and Hope Catherine Anderson Hansen. He grew up and attended schools in Lincoln, Iona, and Bonneville High School. He also attended the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Montana.
On February 22, 1957, he married JoAnn Sorenson in Iona, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 22, 2003. They were blessed with four children, Shellie, Karrie, Scott, and Douglas. Jerry and JoAnn made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Jerry worked as an electrician.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved riding horses, going for trail rides, and rode in the Iona Posse. Jerry always enjoyed a challenge, buying and trading livestock, drawing, reading, and he especially loved spending time with his family. He looked forward to the Hansen Family Hoedown, branding season, weenie roasts, and home ranch rodeos with the grandchildren and anyone who would try.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, JoAnn Hansen of Iona, ID; daughters, Shellie (Kent) Rockwood of Iona, ID, and Karrie (Steve) Jones of Ammon, ID; sons, Scott Hansen of Iona, ID, and Douglas (Deidra) Hansen of Billings, MT; sisters, Cathy Robison of Ammon, ID, and Janice Ogata of Idaho Falls; 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal and Hope Hansen; grandson, Jacob Ford Hansen; and his in-laws, J Ford and Verla Sorenson.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Iona Cemetery, 4962 East First Street, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves of the Iona 5th Ward officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 17, 2020