1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jerry Humberger , 77 of Salmon, Idaho passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born on April 15, 1942 in Fairberry, Nebraska to Robert and Fern Humberger.



Jerry attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High in 1960. He opened his own business in 1968.



Jerry had been married to Linda Miller, Jeanna Staten and Renae Simms. All of which he later divorced.



Jerry opened his own business in 1968, Jerry's Machine and Engine parts, until he retired in 2008 and moved to Salmon, Idaho and built a beautiful home. He then opened another machine shop, Jerry's Precision Machine.



He loved golf, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and his dogs Sophie and Ruby, who he loved dearly.



He lived life to the fullest and looked forward to his yearly jet boat trips down the Salmon River with friends and family. He is remembered by many people and was always remembered as a great and generous man.



Jerry is survived by daughter, Sherry Humberger of Idaho Falls, ID, grand daughter, Jessica (Adam) Rhoades of Idaho Falls, ID, 2 great grandchildren, Trinity and Matthew Rhoades of Idaho Falls, ID, niece, Lori Humberger, of Twin Falls, ID, nephew, Shawn Humberger, of Caldwell, ID, nephew, Todd Humberger of Twin Falls, ID, cousin, Donna Anderson of Squim, WA.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fern, brother, Gilbert Humberger, sister n law, Diane Humberger, oldest daughter, Cindy Morse, cousin Roger Humberger.



Graveside service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2pm at Fielding Memorial.



A Celebration of Life will be hosted at the Eagles at a later date. Published in Post Register on May 1, 2019