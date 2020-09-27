Jerry Eugene Kelsey, 57, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully with his wife, Jessica of 33 years by his side, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Jerry was born September 18, 1963 in Wiesbaden, Germany to Verlon Eugene "Gene" Kelsey and Elizabeth Uttrich.
Jerry attended schools in Denver, Colorado and went to Pocatello High School. He later attended ISU Votech.
On April 15, 1987 he married the love of his life, Jessica Marshall.
Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Tractor Sales in Idaho Falls before retiring.
Jerry loved to hunt, fish, and go camping with his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jessica; children, Alysha L Jordan, and Justin (Lacy) Kelsey; granddaughter, Maci; two sisters and brother, Michael Kelsey, Corina (Randy) Nickels, and Cherie (Dennis) Guana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Verlon and Ruby Kelsey; and son-in-law, Rusty Jordan.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Blackfoot 13th Ward on Highland Dr. Family will meet with friends from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
