Gone but not forgotten.



Our father Jerry Leroy Stauffer, 78 years old, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was laid to rest in the Ucon cemetery on May 3rd. He was born September 30, 1941 in a LDS hospital in Idaho



Falls, Idaho. His parents where



Walter James Stauffer and Myrtis Maxine Myers Stauffer both preceding him in death. He had three siblings. His brother James Walter Stauffer and sister Janice Kay Abegglen, both preceding him in death and his sister Judy Ann Dodds (living). Survivors are his three children, Dan Roy Stauffer, LaReena Kay Lydon and Becky Jean Stauffer. Nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.



He was raised on his parents farm in Rigby. And worked 30 plus years as a leadman for the RT French Company and Pillsbury in Shelley, Idaho. He raised his children in Ammon, Idaho while married and later divorced in 1982. Watching boxing and gambling was his all time favorites.



