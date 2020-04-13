|
|
|
Jerry Kent Whitehead of Grant Idaho, age 83, returned to Heavenly Father, Sunday, April 12, 2020 due to health complications from a fall.
Jerry Was born March 4, 1937 at Salt Lake City, Utah a son to Orin Kent Whitehead and Emma Grace Bailey Whitehead. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii.
He married Carolyn Thelin February 28, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a beloved husband and a devoted father. His love for his grandchildren was endless. He touched many young lives through his years of coaching. He was a well liked member of the Grant community and was loved by many. He loved sitting with his family on the porch, reminiscing his cherished childhood memories and sharing a cold Dr. Pepper. He was a true patriarch in his family and instilled great values with his children . He knew how to make time for everyone and had a genuine way of making you feel important. He will be fondly remembered for his warm hugs, his whitty jokes and his infectious smile. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Whitehead of Grant, ID, three daughters; Cindy (Brad) Cook of Grant, ID, Nancy (Greg) Lyons of Smyrna, TN. Jaime (Shane) Somerville of Idaho Falls, ID., five sons; Scott Whitehead of Avondale, AZ, Kent (Debby) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID. Lee Whitehead of Avondale, AZ, David (Apryl) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID, Greg (Shawnee) Whitehead of Grant, ID. one sister, Sue Ann (Murray) Robertson of Highland, UT, one brother Jay (Trudy) Whitehead of Salt Lake City, UT., 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Central Cemetery, Grant, Idaho and a memorial service will be held in Jerry's honor at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 13, 2020