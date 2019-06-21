Jesse (Dean) Jorgensen 1929-2019 passed away in Dunnellon Florida peacefully at the age of 90 on June 15, 2019. Born February 10, 1929 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Leo and Bernice Jorgensen, he was the 2nd eldest of 11 children. His family grew up as most farm families did with all the siblings helping run the farm and having as much fun as possible along the way. Dean met Thea Parsons while attending Idaho Falls High School. They were married on November 7, 1948. Their son Mike arrived in 1950 and son Doug in 1953. Dean was hired at the INL site in 1952 as a boiler house operator and retired after his hard dedication of 36 years. He made many friends at the INL, through the Elks Lodge, in Nevada, and in Florida. The family lived in Idaho Falls and enjoyed the great outdoors hunting, camping, fishing, and boating. Many happy memories included life-long friends and especially spending time doing all things he loved at their summer home in Island Park. Dean made multiple fishing trips to Alaska with friends and was a "die-hard" fisherman ensuring that guides assisted in producing the maximum daily quotas of kings, silvers, and halibut.



He joined the Idaho Falls Elks lodge in the early 1960's and was a lifetime member. He was also secretary/treasurer for the Atomic Workers Union. After retirement, Dean and Thea moved to a home on Lake Mead, Nevada where he fished nearly every morning with his very good friend and fishing partner Frank Evarone. Dean and Thea then moved to Dunnellon, Florida in 1999. Life on the golf course offered the start of many wonderful friendships.



He loved puttering around the yard and pool and was very proud of his place. Fishing in Florida was very different from trout or salmon fishing, but he quickly became as proficient at this as he was in Idaho or Alaska. Dean always had a smile and a laugh, and took time to visit and listen to everyone, he will be missed dearly.



Dean is survived by his wife Thea, Dunnellon, Fl., son Mike (Lisa), Wilder, ID., son Doug (Rachael), Idaho Falls, ID., sisters Linda and Karen, brothers Allen, Dennis, and Max, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held in Dunnellon, Fl. At this time, a date for this celebration is yet to be determined.