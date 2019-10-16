|
|
|
Jim Wetzel, 94, passed away in Rexburg, Idaho on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home with his loving family close by. Jim was born January 6, 1925 in Clark, Idaho, the son of John Howard Wetzel and Ellen Maud Mattson Wetzel. He graduated from Rigby High School prior to serving in the United States Navy during World War II.
Jim married Maureen Edlefsen on June 20, 1952 in her parents' home. In 1959 their marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho, later moving to Rexburg, Idaho. He worked at retired from the INL after 33 years. He appreciated all the many friends he made while there. He lived a life of service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and with the Veterans of Foreign War to which he was a life member and served on the Veterans Honor Guard for funerals.
Jim is survived by his wife Maureen Wetzel. His daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Grover and son, David J. (Paulette) Wetzel. His grandchildren; Scott (Rose) Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Blake Wetzel of Ammon, Ryan Wetzel of Ammon, Jennifer Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Kamron (Katie) Wetzel, Trevor Wetzel, of Murray, UT, Rissa (John) Harper of Idaho Falls, Casey (Nathan) Fielding of Boise, Carson Wetzel of Rexburg, Jeremy Grover of Idaho Falls, Michael (Amanda) Grover of Idaho Falls, Christy (Chad) Russell of Idaho Falls, Jessica (Trevor) Harker of Idaho Falls and Karen Grover of Rexburg. Twenty-three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven L. Wetzel, his parents, five brothers and six sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Lyman LDS Ward Chapel (1952 West 6000 South, Rexburg, ID). The family will meet with friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM and again on Monday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both at the Lyman Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery.
Condolences may be share with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 16, 2019