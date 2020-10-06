Jimmy Veeneman, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 29, 2020, at his home.Jimmy was born in Norwood, Ohio, to loving parents Jack and Marjorie Veeneman, on May 24, 1936. As a young boy, Jimmy participated in the Albuquerque Soap Box Derby in his racer that he named "White Streak." That ambitious boy continued to excel throughout his life. He built up an outstanding resume including being the 11th District President of the Idaho Falls Jaycees; they also received the "Safety Check Award," and he was awarded "Outstanding Young Man" of 1966. He was also production planner for The Roger Brothers Company, an insurance salesman, an employee of the National Reactor Testing Station, and then became the manager for the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce. Jim also spent about 30 years in Denver, Colorado, where he sold modular homes. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge.Although Jim held several honorable professions throughout his life, Jim's true caliber was established when he chose to serve selflessly in the military with the title "Airman First Class Jimmy L. Veeneman." He served from October 12, 1954, (Amarillo Air Force Base, Texas, as a part of the 3341st Student Squadron) and re-enlisted in May 8, 1957, (Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, as a part of the 42D Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadron) for a total service time of 8.5 years. During that time, Jim was acknowledged for "Outstanding Performance of Duty" for writing lesson plans for the course of instruction in his branch, as well as for constructing a realistic inspection procedure for the students on the B-47 aircraft.As for leisure, Jim's true life's passion was golf. He would often take golf trips to Mexico with friends, and naturally, as the leader that he was, he became President of the Idaho Falls Senior Golf Association.All that knew Jim Veeneman will remember him most of all for his kind and loving heart. Looking through his time of Earth, Jim truly enhanced the world wherever he went.Jim is preceded in death by his oldest son, John Wayne Veeneman, who recently passed away. He is survived by his son, Jason Veeneman; grandson, Jared Veeneman; sister and brother-in-law, Gaye and Dan Weekes; sister, Marge Owen; and brothers, Wayne Veeneman and Jack Connelly.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.