1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jo Ann Hammond Stoddard passed away peacefully in her home on March 7, 2019, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was 77.



Born to Ken and Ella Grimmett Hammond in Pocatello, Idaho, on December 18, 1941, Jo Ann grew up in Moreland, and graduated from Snake River High School. After attending Ricks College, she began working at the Idaho National Laboratory in the early 1960s, where she met Robert Stoddard, whom she married in 1964. After a few years of living in Groton, Connecticut, Jo Ann and Robert had a daughter, Cassandra. They later divorced, and Cassandra and Jo Ann moved back to Idaho Falls, to her beloved home on Cedar Street.



Jo Ann worked for Energy Incorporated in the 1970s and 80s, but she retired from EG&G after working there for 12 years.



A huge New York Yankees fan, you would often see her in her vast assortment of Yankees apparel. She loved baseball season, and avidly watched her Yanks whenever she could.



She was an active member of the , and with her deep love for music was the music coordinator in her ward for almost 20 years.



She loved her home, where she lived for 42 years. She planted flowers every spring, and loved when people would drive by and comment on her beautiful garden.



Jo Ann is survived by her brother, Kenneth G. Hammond of Midlothian, Virginia; her daughter, Cassandra (Robert) Lind of Las Vegas, Nevada; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services. She will be buried in the Moreland Cemetery immediately following the service.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Mar. 7, 2019