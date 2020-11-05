Mabel "Joan" Klein Beardsley, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, graduated (with honors!) from her earthly schooling and was joyously accepted to the other side of the veil on October 29, 2020. Joan was born October 25, 1933 in Los Angeles, California, to Marvin John Klein and Mabel Horton Klein. She graduated El Monte High School at age 16 and continued her studies at Mt. San Antonio College in California. She was heavily involved in anything musical. Thanks to her beautiful voice she participated in many choirs and solo performances. Singing remained a huge part of Joan's life. It was while attending "Mt. Sac." College that Joan met her future husband, Bruce Beardsley. They were married on September 5, 1952 in El Monte, California and were later sealed in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joan was an active member of that Church and held many leadership positions. She was also active in PTA, Lion's Club and many other community organizations.
Many, many years were spent serving in various Temples of the Church (she was honored to be the first organist for the Palmyra New York Temple) and they considered this service their ultimate life's pleasure. The family who Joan loved dearly and leaves behind on earth, are her husband of 68 years, Bruce Marvin Beardsley, Sr. of Rexburg, Idaho; daughter Deborah Ann (Bruce) Karren of Rigby, ID; daughter Joy Lynn (Richard) Ward of Florissant CO; son Bruce Marvin (Connie) Beardsley, Jr. of Laguna Niguel, CA; son Gregory "Gregg" Bruce (Korleen) Beardsley of Falling Waters, W. VA; and son Douglas Earl (Jill) Beardsley of Iowa City, IA. Bruce and Joan were blessed with 24 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and their first great-great grandchild is due in January 2021! Joan's two sisters, Marva Jean (Donald) Grimm of Fountain Valley, CA, and Victoria Ann (Tony) Ellis of Alta Loma, CA will miss her dearly as will her sisters-in-law Anita "Sally" Staley of Colorado Springs, CO and Sandi Becker of West Covina, CA. A memorial celebration will be held at a Family Reunion in July 2021. In lieu of flowers, etc., Joan hoped that if people wanted to do something special for her, they should do something special with their families. A more complete obituary can be found at https://www.eckersellfuneralhome.com/obituary/joan-beardsley