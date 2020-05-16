Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan was born on July 18th, 1932 to Henry Clay Fenstermaker and Hannah May James Fenstermaker. She faced adversity early in her life when her father passed away when she was still a young child. As a result, she was forced to grow up quickly to help her mother and younger sister, Loretta. Joan, being the daughter of a single mother, faced additional challenges growing up during the Depression. Consequently, she developed some habits that her children found very amusing. Nothing useful was ever thrown away. Mom had little use for Tupperware because who needs that when there are used margarine tubs that serve the same purpose. We're not certain how many ketchup and mustard packets from restaurants mom had accumulated through the years but it was an impressive collection. One of the last times we ate out with mom was at In-n-Out Burger. She was a slow eater-a whole hamburger could kill an evening. Mom, recognizing our impatience, carefully wrapped up the remainder of her burger and put it in her purse so she could finish it later. Nothing useful was ever thrown away.



Joan had an adventurous spirit. Later in her life, she declared that she wanted to go white water rafting for her 80th birthday and so she did. We'll always remember the big smile on her face as we crashed into the Snake River rapids. We're sure she was smiling in part because of the rafting, but we suspect it really had more to do with having all her kids and grandkids with her for the adventure. Speaking of smiles, that's what everybody remembered about Joan. In talking to people about her, the response was almost universal, "she's such a sweetheart!" Always a smile on her face, never a negative word and always upbeat.



One of her first jobs was as a flight attendant (or, as they were called back then, a "stewardess") for Western Airlines in the 1950s. She loved to travel to new places and meet new people. She often said this was her favorite job and would have done it forever had she not met Don, the love of her life. She then went off and got married and just like that, her stewardess career was finished. Back in those days, a lovely young woman couldn't both be married and a stewardess at the same time. So, she gave up her dream job to start a family. Lucky for us but not so lucky for the customers of Western Airlines.



Joan and Don were married on April 17th, 1959 in Kaysville, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 4, 2000. After living a few months in China Lake, California, the couple settled down in Shelley, Idaho where they raised their 3 children. Don and Joan would stay together in Shelley until Don's death in 2015. Thereafter, Joan remained in their Shelley home until April of 2019 when she moved to Bountiful, Utah.



Joan graduated from the University of Utah in 1952 with a degree in Dance Education. She and Don loved to go dancing when the kids were younger. Some of our best memories are of them getting all dressed up and hitting the town. Those memories get a little scarier once the disco craze hit during the late 1970s but their evenings out always reminded us of how much they loved each other.



Joan was dedicated to her children, but she wasn't a "helicopter parent." Once, when her son had suffered an injury requiring yet another hospital visit, Joan, with an exasperated look on her face, simply threw him the car-keys and said, "you know what to do." She rarely missed a football game, a basketball game a dance recital or any other activity in which her kids were involved. She always made time for her kids.



Joan loved to fish, tend to her garden-especially her raspberry patch, and enjoyed a good Hollywood musical. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lover to serve others.



Joan is survived by her children: Mark, of Idaho Falls, Mike (Angie), of Bountiful, Utah, and Jamie (Carl) France, of Donnybrook, North Dakota.



Joan's family will visit with friends at Nalder Funeral Home at 110 West Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, May 19th. Immediately after, there will be a graveside service at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery located at 767 East 1200 North, Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at



While Joan's passing is sad, we want to celebrate her good life. We know she's now playing some old Frank Sinatra records on her turntable and dancing the night away with dad. We love you mom!

