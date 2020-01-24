|
Joan Blanche Mackert, 88, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at EIRMC, with her family by her side.
She was born September 21, 1931, in Rexburg, Idaho, to George and Lamona Mackert. She was the oldest of five children. Two brothers, Henry and Ray, and two sisters, Marie and Dorothy. Joan attended school in St. Anthony, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School.
She married Neal Hughes in 1949, and they made their home in Wilford, Idaho. To that union they added three children, Shawna, Christy, and Randy. They were later divorced and she made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for several years. She moved to Everett, Washington, and returned to Idaho Falls to be closer to her family in 2013.
Joan was a clerical secretary in Idaho Falls for several years. After moving to Washington she worked for the Boeing company until she retired.
Joan was a very talented artist, China painter, and pianist. She was actively involved in local China painting classes and groups in both Washington and Idaho until 2018. This was the love of her life and her work was displayed throughout her home and was given as gifts to many friends and family members over the years.
Joan was a beloved Christian and her faith in Jesus always shined through in her life. She always had a smile and we will remember her laughter. She had a beautiful mind and would like to be remembered for that. She is like a gentle breeze that whispers through the trees.
She is survived by her children, Christy (Mike) Davis of St. Anthony, Idaho; Randy Hughes of St. Anthony, Idaho; and sister Dorothy Lenz of Moore, Montana. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lamona Mackert, daughter and son-in-law Shawna and David Balls, her two brothers Ray and Henry Mackert, one sister Marie Lenz, and grandson Shane Davis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Presbyterian Church in St. Anthony, Idaho, at 47 W. 3rd N. The family will meet with friends and family at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony, under the direction of Wood Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 24, 2020