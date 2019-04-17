Resources More Obituaries for JoAn Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAn Nichols

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers JoAn Marie Nichols, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 11, 2019, returning home into the arms of her loving family waiting for her on the other side. She was born April 24, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Stanford Smith and Martha Maxine Reading Smith, the sixth child and only girl with six brothers.



She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. JoAn later attended Cosmetology School in Salt Lake City, where she met Jack Simmons. They married and had two children Elissa and Chad. After their separation, she met her eternal companion Melvin Dean Nichols.



They were married on March 7, 1975, with Mel bringing into the marriage his three children Barry, Lori and Jeff. The union of their marriage brought forth four more children (Corey Jo, Justin, Jonathan and Lathan) combining all to become as one loving family. JoAn and Melvin made their home in Coltman, Idaho, where JoAn worked as a beautician out of the home. She loved serving the community and creating lasting friendships.



JoAn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed every church calling, fulfilling them with every attention to detail. Her final calling was working with the Cub Scouts which gave her great pleasure. She also enjoy reading her scriptures and writing in a journal. Other hobbies of interest included: writing stories for the grandkids, sewing, scrapbooking, cooking, camping and spending time with family and friends.



JoAn is survived by her nine loving children which include Daughters: Elissa Davis of West Jordan, UT; Corey (Ryan) Ward of Teton, ID; Lori Elliott of Pocatello, ID; and sons: Barry Nichols of Idaho Falls, ID; Jeff (Jessica) Nichols of Boise, ID; Chad Simmons of Dallas, TX; Justin (Melissa) Nichols of Idaho Falls, ID; Jonathan (JaNay) Nichols of Madison, AL; and Lathan Nichols of Idaho Falls, ID, along with 20 grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Steven (May) Smith of Blackfoot, ID; Roger (Helen) Smith of Concord, CA; Gary (Arliss) Smith of Ogden, UT; and Sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith of Idaho Falls, ID.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dean Nichols; parents, George Stanford Smith and Martha Maxine Smith, brothers, Richard Smith, Kent Smith and Stanford Smith.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Coltman Ward Building, 12448 N. 5th East, with Bishop Myron Creager officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday, April 19th, from 6:30-8:00 pm at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road in Ammon, and Saturday from 10-10:45 am prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral services.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 17, 2019