Joan Mariam Ovard, daughter of Eva Mariam Davis and William Grant Ovard, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 27, 1932.
She attended Emerson Elementary School, O. E. Bell Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School. Her education was furthered at Ricks College, Brigham Young University-Provo and the University of Idaho where she obtained a Master of Education degree. Her career included 43 years of teaching in California, Utah, Oregon, and Idaho Falls at Bush and Westside Elementary Grade schools and as an administrator in District 91.
Joan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life and served in positions in the auxiliaries at the ward and stake level. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She also taught early morning seminary, was a temple organist, and served as an extractor and indexer for many years.
Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, gardening, crossword and picture puzzles, and avidly followed tennis on television.
Survivors include her sisters, Mary Lou Humphrey (Walter), Lola Mae Bird (Merlin) and Barbara Rawlins (John) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was beloved by these nieces and nephews who she served as a second mom and trusted loved one.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Merlin Bird.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2020