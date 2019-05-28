Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for JoAnn Teeter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnn Teeter

Schola JoAnn Teeter, 86, of Meridian, passed away May 24, 2019, at Spring Creek Eagle. She was under the care of All Care Hospice and her loving family.



JoAnn was born October 19, 1932, in Mena, Arkansas, to Reverend James Earl Alexander and Mattie Theodocia Weatherbee. She grew up and attended school in Oklahoma.



She married Abige R Smith in December 1949, in Wabash, Indiana. To this union was born Benjamin and Sylvia. They were later divorced. In 1957, she married Harold Ray Teeter in Wabash, Indiana. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Rhonda. JoAnn and Harold were later divorced. She was a licensed beautician. She worked as an assistant credit manager at Madison Memorial and retired in 1989.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. JoAnn enjoyed writing music and poetry and was a published author of two books.



JoAnn is survived by her loving son, Benjamin C. Smith of Wabash, IN; daughter, Sylvia Smith of Cascade, ID; daughter, Angela Teeter of Meridian, ID; daughter, Rhonda Sue (Dan) Knudsen of Ammon, ID; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, James Wesley Alexander and two granddaughters, Brandy Chamness-Rydalch and Randi Lynn Smith.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Sugar City Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.



