|
|
|
JoAnn Taylor Tibbitts, 85, of Rigby, Idaho passed away February 8, 2020. She was born to Don and Bertha Taylor on October 16, 1934. She married Jim Tibbitts on September 19, 1952. She worked for the Department of Agriculture for 30 years and was a long-time member of the Cattleman's Association.
JoAnn was a special wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, reading, playing games with her grandchildren and, most especially, oil painting. She was a very thoughtful and caring person.
After graduating Rigby High School, she married Jim and they had seven children. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1965.
She is proceeded in death by four sons and one grandson. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Tibbitts, her sons Bruce (Janet) Tibbitts and Jeff Tibbitts, and her daughter, Jana Tibbitts, along with a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 pm at Eckersell's Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main St., Rigby, Idaho) and Thursday February 13, 2020 at Rigby Stake Center (258 W. 1st N., Rigby, Idaho) from 9:30-10:45 am. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby Stake Center. Burial will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 10, 2020