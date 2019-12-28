|
JoAnne Kelley, aged 91, passed into heaven, on December 17, 2019, at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls, ID.
JoAnne Kelley was born in Quincy, MA, on August 21, 1928 to Raymond and Mable (Lindberg) Ray-Jones. She was married to Daniel Thomas Kelley, Jr. on April 1, 1951. She met her husband-to-be while attending Western Michigan College. She then moved to Glendale, OH.
JoAnne moved to Idaho Falls, ID with her husband, Daniel Kelley Jr., in February of 1958. In the late 1960's, she moved back to Ohio with her husband, and then moved back to Idaho Falls where she has lived ever since.
JoAnne received a BA in Nursing from the University in Ann Arbor, MI. She worked as an RN at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which she retired from.
JoAnne loved to cook, oil paint, sew, play the piano, and take pictures. She helped her husband conduct Chapel services at Lincoln Court for 13 years.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Kelley Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steven) Demaranville, Son David (LauraLee) Kelley, three grandchildren, Jenny, Robert and Marie Demaranville, and one great-granddaughter Ariel Demaranville.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00 am with Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 pm. Services will be held at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th st, Idaho Falls
Published in Post Register on Dec. 28, 2019