|
|
|
Thora Joanne Heileson Purcell Jorgensen, passed away October 23, 2019, at the age of 95. She was under the care of Brio Hospice and her loving family.
Joanne was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on December 7, 1923, to Ralph and Thora Heileson. She was the first child of a family of seven, six girls and one boy.
Joanne attended grade school in Felt, Idaho, and then went to Madison High School in Rexburg where she graduated. After going to Ricks College, she obtained her teaching certificate and secured a position in Ammon, Idaho, teaching sixth grade. Needing a room to rent, Leonard Purcell, who was a member of the school board, offered her a room in their home, where she met Waldon Purcell. Joanne and Waldon were married July 17, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two sons, Robert and John. Waldon fell ill and passed away November 22, 1950.
Through a friend, Joanne met a tall handsome man named Nolan Jorgensen. They were married October 12, 1954, and it was during this time she found her destiny in teaching first grade. She taught school for 39 years, 33 of those in the first grade. After 10 years of marriage, Joanne and Nolan were blessed with two additional children, Steven Nolan and Thora Stefanie.
Joanne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to lead the music in Jr. Sunday School and go to Girls Camp. She and Nolan served a mission in Upstate New York.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husbands, John Waldon Purcell and Nolan Wight Jorgensen; son, John Dale Purcell; parents, Ralph and Thora Heileson; sisters, Barbara Heileson, Dorothy Dalling, and Sara Lee Gibb. She is survived by her sisters, Marian Durtschi Butler and Patricia Hillman; brother, Kent Heileson; children, Robert (Deilia) Purcell, Steven (LaDonna) Jorgensen, and Stefanie (Gary) Bennett; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Purcell; 17 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Summerwood Ward, 1925 East 49th South. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 25, 2019