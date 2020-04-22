|
Joe Dell Heileson, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 20, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from complications following heart surgery.
Joe Dell was born September 3, 1943, in Rigby, Idaho, to Orson Howard Heileson and Josie Maxine Smith Heileson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1961. He graduated from Ricks College in Rexburg with an associates degree.
On August 27, 1965, he married his sweetheart Bonnie Bateman in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joe Dell and Bonnie made their home in Idaho Falls, where Joe Dell worked as a nuclear materials accountant for Argonne National Lab for 33 years before retiring in 1999.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full time mission in Florida. Joe Dell and his wife, Bonnie, served a mission together in Johannesburg, South Africa. After their return, they found great joy serving in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. He also served in various callings in his ward and stake. He was active in the Scouting program and was an Eagle Scout. He loved sports, whether watching or playing. He was an avid BYU sports fan. Joe Dell loved visiting his children and grandchildren and supporting them in their activities. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and had a great love for reading. His family was his everything.
Joe Dell is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Heileson of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Kimberle (Doug) Huefner of Magna, UT, son, Bradley (Becky) Heileson of Farr West, UT, daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Gardner of Blackfoot, ID, daughter, Kathryn (Craig) Rigby of Newton, UT, daughter, Kelly (Ryan) Perry of Lewiston, UT, brother, Ray (Gwen) Heileson of Driggs, ID; 23 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Helen Hess and Colleen Wilson.
Private family services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 22, 2020