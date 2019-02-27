Resources More Obituaries for Johannes Wheeler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johannes Wheeler

2009 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Johannes "Han" Douglas Wheeler, Age 10, of Ammon, Idaho, passed from this earthly life at 6:37 p.m. on February 25, 2019. Han passed peacefully after a 6-month bout with brain cancer. He was in his home, held in the loving arms of his parents and siblings.



He was born on February 11, 2009. Han, a gentle soul, beloved brother, grandson, and son had an innate command of reading and mathematics from an early age. It was his ambition to pursue a career in engineering, and he was determined to build a robot that could clean his room for him. He loved school, reading, hobby board games, computer games and programming, and time spent with his cousins and friends. Much of their play involved Nerf wars and sword fights, roaming through the streets and hills of his hometown.



Han worked hard to include any who felt left out and had many friends at Rimrock Elementary. A young cub scout, his first pinewood derby car was dubbed "Red Spear," and he loved the races. He looked forward every year to the father and son camp out and seeing his friends there.



Han was a big brother from age 4, and his younger brother, Jed, was by his side at every possible moment. He taught him to play games before Jed could walk. They loved tennis lessons together, and they were notorious for sneaking downstairs before 6 a.m. to play video games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was Han's favorite game. Jed followed Han as a faithful minion in whatever they did, and Han often went to great lengths to ensure Jed was included when playing with friends.



Han was a budding pianist, had begun to learn drums, and looked forward to musical performances with his extended family's band. He had been practicing for his debut vocal performance scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Idaho State Fair.



The final six months of his life were a brutal fight with an aggressive and unexpected illness. He was supported by an army of wonderful professionals, a community of service-minded neighbors, and a family who loves him indescribably. Though he only attended one day of his 4th grade year, his school friends, teachers, and administrators rallied around him with amazing support.



He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Laramie Wheeler, and five siblings: Laurana (Patrik) Roderer, Liandra, Ladriel, Lillian, and Jed. He will be sorely missed by the legion of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who also remain and loved spending time with him.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Ammon Stake Center, 2055 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Matt Stevens of the Rimrock Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2019